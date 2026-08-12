Maui lawmakers pass bill to expand free bus rides

Maui lawmakers have passed a bill that would make bus rides free for some county events.

The Maui County Council passed the measure through its final hearing Tuesday. It would allow the County of Maui transportation director to suspend bus fares for up to 14 days a year “to accommodate permitted special events, parades, emergency closures, or similar activities if the county council is notified at least 14 days before the suspension, unless impractical to do so because of a disaster or emergency transit disruption.”

The county bus system is already free for those younger than 24 years old and at least 55 years old. It’s also free for students with valid identification, Medicare cardholders, those who are paratransit-eligible or have a physician-certified disability fixed route card.

In July, county employees with valid IDs were added to that list.

“It's just increasing the fare-free program … It allows the county Department of Transportation director to suspend fees for up to 14 days per year, and we just did some work on the Maui Fair. So I think, how lovely would it be to suspend bus fares during the Maui Fair?” Councilmember Gabe Johnson, who introduced the measure, said during Tuesday’s hearing. “Either way, there's a lot of choices that the director can use on how to encourage more bus riding.”

The bill is meant to reduce Maui’s dependence on single-passenger vehicles.