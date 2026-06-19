Lanakila Pacific Meals on Wheels celebrates 55 years amidst record-high inflation

This year marks the 55th of operation for Lanakila Pacific Meals on Wheels, a nonprofit program that aims to fight food insecurity and encourage social connection among Hawaiʻi’s senior population. This comes as inflation in the state reaches its highest point in three years.

The program began in 1971 as a lunch wagon where older adults could meet for food and community. Since then, it has evolved to include a variety of services, including home deliveries and congregate meals for seniors who cannot access or afford food. But while Lanakila Pacific has adapted over the years to better serve Hawaiʻi’s seniors, it is not immune from the inflation hitting the state now.

“Our program has been affected like everyone else,” said CEO Rona Yagi Fukumoto. “Because we cook and vend our own meals, we face all of the rising food costs the same way as any other restaurant.”

Annabelle Ink / HPR Kitchen staff at Lanakila Pacific cook meals for the organization to distribute among its various programs on June 17, 2026.

The same goes for the cost of gas, which Fukumoto points out has been steadily increasing for years. Last year, a gallon of gas in Hawaiʻi went for around $4.48. Today, it averages $5.58.

Because Lanakila Pacific reimburses staff members and volunteers for the gas they use during home deliveries, the rise in gas prices creates an additional expense for the organization.

Annabelle Ink / NPR Bananas for meal packages on June 17, 2026.

But the nonprofit is not the only one grappling with soaring costs.

Over the past few months, Lanakila Pacific's Meals on Wheels program has received an average of five to eight calls per day from interested individuals, a slight increase from before. Fukumoto said that the increase demonstrates a heightened demand for the nonprofit's services, one that could be explained in part by escalating costs.

Leo Baier, assistant manager and volunteer supervisor at the nonprofit, commented on the same pattern. He attributed the shift in demand to inflation and tariffs, which are ramping up the cost of groceries for Hawaiʻi residents.

He also said that cuts to external programs that some older adults rely on are creating extra challenges.

“We have been seeing folks who, through their insurance or through the Elderly Affairs Division, their services are getting reduced,” Baier said. “We’re trying to hang on to as many clients as we can, serve as many people as we can, and find ways around their budget shortfalls.”

As demand for assistance continues to grow, Fukumoto said the organization is determined to work around any challenges brought on by rising costs without sacrificing the quality of its programs.

Annabelle Ink / HPR Monica Lee (right), a volunteer at Lanakila Pacific, packs milk cartons for delivery on June 17, 2026. Lee began volunteering in 2024 as a way to contribute to the community.

“We haven’t cut portions, we haven’t restricted delivery, we haven’t shrunk the program,” Fukumoto said. “We don’t intend to make changes to cut costs. But then, it’s on our organization — and the community, if they want to support a program like this, and support seniors who may be food insecure — to help.”

This month, Lanakila Pacific is running a “Fill the Bag” campaign to keep the program up-and-running — one of many initiatives the organization relies on to cover its expenses. Donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $27,000.

And in the meantime, Laurie Hara, director of Marketing & Development, said that Lanakila Pacific is looking for ways to better support the local community.

“As long as we can help people, let’s give it a shot,” she said.