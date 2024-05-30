1 in 3 local households experience food insecurity, Hawaiʻi Foodbank reports

Nearly one in three Hawaiʻi households experienced food insecurity last year, according to a new report by the Hawaiʻi Foodbank.

The organization’s findings came from a survey of just over 900 residents. It shows that the demand for food in the state is approaching 2021 levels when the COVID-19 pandemic led to record unemployment and disruptions in the food supply chain.

The report stated that nearly 40% of participants worried about running out of food before their next paycheck. More than 10% of respondents went a whole day without food — and did so several times last year.

For homes with children, about 10% included kids who skipped meals because those households didn’t have enough food. Adults in those homes have a higher rate of food insecurity than children, suggesting some of the sacrifices being made by struggling households.

“In these households with children, 29% of the children are food insecure, but 38% of the adults are. What's typically happening here is the adults are going without food to ensure their children have enough to eat,” said Amy Miller, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi Foodbank.

The survey also revealed that Native Hawaiians, Filipinos, other Pacific Islanders, and American Indian and Alaska Natives all disproportionately experience food insecurity in the state.

Food insecurity rates for those groups ranged from 43 to 53%. By comparison, the group with the lowest food insecurity was Japanese residents at just 21%.

The survey also found that nearly half of both the LGBTQ community and all adults under 30 years old experienced food insecurity.

Miller said inflation and a growing cost of living are forcing residents to cut back on food. The report noted that Hawaiʻi has experienced a 25% increase in food prices since 2021.

She said food is available, but not accessible.

“We aren't talking about there not being enough food here in our community for our people. In fact, we have a food waste problem. The problem is that sufficient healthy food just isn't accessible for far too many people because they can't afford to buy it," Miller said.

"When you see these massive consequences of food insecurity and the long-term consequences on the next generation for us, it's pretty clear: This is simply not acceptable. Our children are paying the price," she continued.

Food banks, which help fill in food gaps, are in greater demand. For the first three months of the year, Hawaiʻi Foodbank has served an average of more than 150,000 people per month, the highest rate since the pandemic in 2021.

Miller said that while demand for food banks has grown in recent years, financial support for them has shrunk.