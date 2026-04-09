State and city offices, schools on Oʻahu to close Friday due to severe weather

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State and city offices on Oʻahu, along with public schools, will be closed on Friday as heavy rain and strong gusty winds are expected to to impact the islands.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Hawaiian Islands from Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon. A high wind warning is also in affect for Kauaʻi and Oʻahu through Friday morning.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the island of Kaua‘i through Thursday night. Radar shows heavy rainfall over the northern portion of the island. The gauge at the Hanalei River has recorded a sharp increase in water height and flow.

Hawaiʻi County officials have closed Highway 11 between mile markers 25 and 40 in front of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park in response to Kīlauea's latest eruptive episode. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense told HPR early Thursday afternoon that they are hoping the eruption subsides and the road can be reopened ahead of any intensification of storm conditions. Civil Defense is in regular communication with the National Parks Service and the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Real-time stream data is available through the United States Geological Survey's Water Data for the Nation website. Stream gauges throughout the islands are typically updated every 15 minutes to reflect changing conditions during heavy rainfall events.

The City and County of Honolulu has opened emergency shelters at the district parks in Kāneʻohe, Wahiawā, Mānoa and Waiʻanae, as well as Kahuku Elementary School. Nānākuli High and Intermediate is scheduled to open at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Click here to see the locations and status of shelters.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency opened South Maui Community Park Gym, Lahaina Civic Center, Helene Hall, and Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center on Thursday at 5 p.m. The county offers paratransit services to select shelters. For information or reservations, call (808) 877-7651 between 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Maui County emergency officials said Molokaʻi shelter support is available as needed. Residents should call (808) 280-8968.

The Presidential Disaster Declaration approval for the Hawaiʻi Kona Low storms last month has been approved. Governor Josh Green said in a statement, "Being recognized as a major disaster is significant because it opens the door for additional federal resources and establishes a shared responsibility between the state and federal government to support our communities throughout our recovery."

On Kauaʻi, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources has closed the Kalalau Trail and Polihale State Park until further notice, and the Wailua River is closed to all vessels.

The state Department of Hawaiʻi has identified a new travel-related dengue case on Kaua‘i. Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes. The agency said that the risk of transmission from this case is expected to be low, but officials are urging residents to remove standing water from storms where possible to limit mosquito populations.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has topped off its water tanks in preparation for possible power outages from the storm. The board's water pumps run on electricity. If the power goes out, water can't be pumped up to the tanks from the underground wells. Residents are also encouraged to store water.

County of Maui Localized flooding along South Kihei Road and Baldwin Beach Park on Maui, Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros said on the Conversation on Thursday that Kauaʻi is expected to receive the initial brunt of the storm before the system moves over west Oʻahu on Thursday afternoon.

He added that emergency officials are hoping the storm will dissipate significantly before it reaches Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.

Out of precaution, the City and County of Honolulu has closed the Community Assistance Center and distribution hub in Waialua through the weekend. The city hopes to reopen it on Monday.

Hawaiian Electric is also urging customers to prepare emergency plans as the utility monitors severe weather conditions and has preparation and safety tips on its website.

This is a developing story.

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