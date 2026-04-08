Why you need to have emergency drinking water stocked up for the storm

With heavy rains and winds advancing across Hawaiʻi, weather officials are saying they can’t emphasize enough the need to prepare for the storms.

HPR spoke with Ernie Lau, Chief Engineer of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, about best practices for surviving the storm.

“People should, ahead of time before the storm, get their supplies ready, and that includes 14 days of water, a gallon per person per day, and use clean containers to store the water,” Lau said.

Power outages can threaten areas that rely on electricity to have water pumped in, Lau explained. “When the power goes out in your area, automatically go into the mode of water conservation.”

“Use only what you need, and when the power goes out, understand that we may not be able to pump water as we normally do in your neighborhoods.”

Lau strongly encourages residents to store up supplies of clean drinking water ahead of the storm to prepare for any potential power outages.

“Be educated, be knowledgeable. Be prepared. Have your go-bag ready.”

Sign up for emergency alerts from your county:

This story aired on The Conversation on April 8, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.