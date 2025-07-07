Oʻahu residents urged to store water ahead of possible power outages

Hawaiian Electric has restored power to 330 Upcountry Maui customers who had their electricity turned off Sunday as a wildfire prevention measure.

As part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff program, the utility may shut off power to certain areas of Hawaiʻi Island, Maui County and Oʻahu when hazardous conditions occur.

If that happens, water supply may be limited, especially on Oʻahu.

Oʻahu relies on electricity to pump water up from underground aquifers. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has some backup generators that it can deploy during a power outage, but not enough to service every pump.

BWS estimates that without power, its reservoirs can hold enough water to supply Oʻahu households for about 24 hours if residents limit their water consumption to essential activities like cooking and hygiene.

If HECO de-energizes its power lines to reduce wildfire risk, some customers could be without electricity for several days.

BWS is urging customers to ensure they have an emergency store of water in advance of any possible outages.

"We really want people to be aware and be ready to have water available," said BWS spokesperson Kathleen Pahinui.

To help people store water, BWS has been distributing plastic bags that can hold 2.5 gallons of water — just enough to meet basic needs for a day or two.

The reusable plastic bags are BPA-free and have been tested to ensure they don't leech microplastics into water. Pahinui said they can safely store potable water for 30 days. When not in use, they can be folded up and tucked away.

"You can stick them in a dresser drawer for the most part," Pahinui said.

Customers who would like a water storage bag can get in contact with BWS via email.

BWS can either mail a bag, set one aside to be picked up at their offices in Honolulu, or coordinate a time for a BWS representative to drop one off at the customer's place of work.

"Whatever is convenient for the customer. We really want to make sure people have those," Pahinui said.