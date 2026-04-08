Mental toll on farmers following back-to-back Kona lows

The back-to-back Kona lows caused millions of dollars in damage to Hawaiʻi's farms. A University of Hawaiʻi researcher says the mental toll of the storms may be just as shocking.

Thao Le is a professor at the UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience. She leads a program called Seeds of Wellbeing. As part of the program, Le's team researches mental health among farmers and trains them to be peer mentors. HPR spoke with Le about the human costs of the recent storms.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 8, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.