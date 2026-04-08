© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mental toll on farmers following back-to-back Kona lows

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published April 8, 2026 at 1:20 PM HST
Members of the Seeds of Wellbeing program out in the field.
Seeds of Wellbeing
Members of the Seeds of Wellbeing program out in the field.

The back-to-back Kona lows caused millions of dollars in damage to Hawaiʻi's farms. A University of Hawaiʻi researcher says the mental toll of the storms may be just as shocking.

Thao Le is a professor at the UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience. She leads a program called Seeds of Wellbeing. As part of the program, Le's team researches mental health among farmers and trains them to be peer mentors. HPR spoke with Le about the human costs of the recent storms.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 8, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Mental HealthweatherUniversity of Hawai‘i
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories