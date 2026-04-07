Officials warn residents to prepare for incoming storm

Oʻahu officials are asking residents to prepare as a cold front is expected to bring another bout of heavy rain and flash flooding as communities across the state are still recovering from last month's Kona low storms.

The National Weather Service forecasted severe weather Wednesday through Friday morning. The rain could start as early as midday and linger into the weekend.

NWS has issued a flood watch for the Hawaiian Islands from Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon. A deep layered trough will develop west of the island, drawing moisture northward as it strengthens today.

John Bravender of the NWS said that they are worried about strong southerly winds that can potentially cause damage.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi warned residents to prepare for the storm.

" Don't wait until the weather turns because as we saw with these rain bombs, there's no time. If stuff comes fast, it comes heavy and it's damaging. So don't wait for the weather to turn before you start to prepare yourself. Prepare now," he said.

City crews have been clearing streams, waterways and storm drains following the recent Kona low storms that caused historic flooding.

" I'm hoping what's coming across is I started out to say we could always be better," Blangiardi said. "We've learned a lot. We have learned a lot in this experience, and we're gonna deploy everything we know and we'll probably continue to learn against this."

The city plans to have more personnel positioned all over the island to give more immediate assistance and warnings to people if destructive flooding occurs.

It is preparing four shelters at the district parks in Mānoa, Wahiawā, Kāneʻohe and Waiʻanae.

Out of precaution, the city is also closing the Community Assistance Center and distribution hub in Waialua from Wednesday through Friday.

Hawaiian Electric is also urging customers to prepare emergency plans as the utility monitors severe weather conditions and has preparation and safety tips on its website.

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