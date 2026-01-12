Online ag declaration forms yield higher completion rates. Lawmakers want more

The implementation of online agricultural declaration forms for passengers flying to Hawaiʻi, compared to the previous paper-only system, has led to an increase in compliance, but state lawmakers say more needs to be done.

The declaration forms are meant to identify unwanted plant or animal material brought to Hawaiʻi — an effort to reduce the likelihood of invasive species arriving and establishing on the islands.

About 10 months ago the state started rolling out the online forms as part of its Akamai Arrival program under the state Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity.

The department reported that 72% of passengers fill out the online forms — up from the 60% who filled out the paper forms.

Sophia McCullough / HPR A paper Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture declaration form on a Hawaiʻi-bound flight on May 12, 2025.

And as is, the program appears to be running smoothly.

“All domestic flights are now under the program, and we used existing funds to create the system and maintain it,” said Jonathan Ho, DAB’s Plant Quarantine Branch manager, during an informational briefing with state lawmakers on Friday. “We're still using existing budgeted funds to continue it. I don't believe that we're going to need more funding to continue using the system as it is, because it's straightforward.”

But when state lawmakers inquired more about the rollout of the forms, DAB officials noted that its ongoing staffing shortage makes it difficult to review all of the online forms being filled out.

While the program has led to improvements, lawmakers worry that it still gives potential invasive species an opportunity to make it to the state undetected.

“It's fine if we're collecting it, it's a step forward, but your comments just said (staff) can review it, as opposed to they are reviewing it. My concern is stuff is going to fall through the cracks,” said Sen. Tim Richards, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Environment.

Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, was also concerned that the lack of review of the forms — and punishment for those who decline to fill them — will lead to lower compliance.

Others are concerned about the distribution and accessibility of the forms. DAB officials said they haven’t yet found a way to mandate airlines to properly distribute the forms.

Lawmakers said DAB needs to fill its vacant positions to better administer and review the forms.

Dela Cruz went so far as to say the Legislature could consider giving another department control over invasive species management.

“Can you guys do it or not? Because if you cannot, this goes back to the other question of just creating a whole new Department of the Environment, which is on the table, and then they take biosecurity,” Dela Cruz said. “You’ve either got to be serious and … and do it well, or we’ve got to figure something out. But the status quo isn't working.”

Over the last few legislative sessions, lawmakers have given DAB more responsibility over managing invasive species and funds for dozens of biosecurity-related positions.

