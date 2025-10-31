Debunking common misconceptions about SNAP and the people who rely on it

Federal SNAP food assistance is likely to be suspended starting Saturday, Nov. 1. Over 160,000 Hawaiʻi residents receive SNAP benefits annually, totaling about $753 million throughout fiscal year 2024, according to the state Department of Human Services.

Two federal judges have ordered the Trump administration to use emergency funding to provide SNAP benefits for the 42 million people nationwide who rely on the program, NPR reports. But it was unclear hours after the rulings Friday how much assistance may be provided or when it might come.

There tend to be many misconceptions about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits, formerly and colloquially known as food stamps.

Here are a few, and what that means for Hawaiʻi residents:

MYTH #1: Anything at the store can be bought with SNAP

FACT: Most edible items can be bought with an EBT card, except for hot-prepared foods in stores. That means SNAP can't be used at a restaurant or fast food establishment. (Although technically, a cold musubi could be purchased and microwaved at a convenience store.) Other things that cannot be bought with SNAP include:

Alcohol

Tobacco

Pet foods

Vitamins

Non-food items (household items)

To find out what stores accept EBT cards, the USDA has a map to help locate them. Some retailers have moved to accepting SNAP benefits online, including Amazon groceries and Target.

MYTH #2: People who receive SNAP benefits don’t work

FACT: The majority of SNAP recipients must meet general work requirements in order to qualify for benefits, unless they are exempted for a reason such as:

Already working at least 30 hours a week (or earning wages at least equal to the federal minimum wage multiplied by 30 hours)

Meeting work requirements for another program (TANF or unemployment compensation)

Taking care of a child under 6 years old or an incapacitated person

Unable to work due to a physical or mental limitation

Participating regularly in an alcohol or drug treatment program

Studying in school or a training program at least half-time

Recent changes have expanded the demographics that must work to remain eligible, including able-bodied people between 18 and 64 years old, parents with children over 13 years old, people experiencing homelessness, and folks between 18 and 24 years old transitioning out of foster care. These groups must meet the 80 work hours a month in order to qualify for SNAP benefits.

DHS reported it receives about 8,000 SNAP applications every month — almost double the amount seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The application process requires information regarding household size, annual income, and any assets owned. SNAP applications can take up to a month to process.

Kealiʻi Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi Executive Director, said she has concerns about kūpuna who now fall under increased work requirements to continue their eligibility. But Lopez provided possible alternatives to the usual work, such as volunteer activities with a government or nonprofit organization, job training programs, or paid employment.

“The other thing that we want people to know is that caregiving is something you can include as part of working,” she said, adding that going to school or working part-time also counts.

Mark Ladao / HPR Hawaiʻi Foodbank volunteers distribute food during an emergency event on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

MYTH #3: SNAP benefits are always enough to live off of

FACT: Last year, the USDA reported an average SNAP benefit of $177 per person every month. For families, it was an average of $574 for an average household of 3.3 people.

In 2022, the average Honolulu household spent just over $8,000 annually on groceries — putting monthly costs around $650. The minimum wage for the state is $14 an hour, but is being raised to $16 at the start of 2026.

Hawaiʻi Foodbank Vice President Marielle Terbio worries that when faced with a tight budget, people will sacrifice healthy foods first.

“They're going to have decisions that they'll have to make, trade-offs that they'll have to make for their individual households. And typically, the first thing to go is nutritious food,” she said.

Local food banks and further resources:

Hawaiʻi Public Radio exists to serve all of Hawai’i, and it’s the people of Hawai’i who keep us independent and strong. Help keep us strong to serve you in the future. Donate today.

Do you rely on SNAP? What are your concerns about the suspension of SNAP benefits due to the federal government shutdown? Share your questions and stories with Hawaiʻi Public Radio by leaving a voicemail at our Talkback Line 808-792-8217 or emailing us at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.