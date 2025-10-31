Local food banks, nonprofits gear up for spike in food insecurity

Local food banks and other nonprofits are gearing up for a spike in demand for their services.

About 160,000 residents receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, but the federal government shutdown has threatened $60 million in monthly federal food benefits that would go to Hawaiʻi.

But the organizations are also scrambling to find enough food to give out.

“We've already been struggling with the current demand of serving at-risk populations (such as) low-income and the houseless population,” said Mele Pepa Latu, the executive director of Aloha Harvest. “Now we're going to have to factor in … people who were relying on SNAP benefits, which we're not equipped to do.”

Mark Ladao / HPR Loaves of bread sit ready to be distributed by Hawaiʻi Foodbank volunteers on Oct. 31, 2025.

Every month Aloha Harvest “rescues” about 200,000 to 300,000 pounds of edible food from businesses like grocery stores and restaurants that would otherwise throw that food out.

About 300 to 400 businesses, like hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, and even individuals, donate food every month.

Aloha Harvest then provides that food to organizations like food banks to use for distribution services, and recently it’s been getting calls from more groups that want a portion of that food.

Every month the state receives about $60 million in federal funds for its SNAP program, which may not be distributed next month as a result of the federal government shutdown.

Until Thursday, the state was still figuring out how to fill that gap — a major concern for food advocates, who said the loss of SNAP funds could lead to levels of food insecurity that could exceed those seen during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is absolutely an emergency situation. People are highly dependent upon SNAP benefits. Not getting SNAP is just not something that just sometimes occurs — this would be a first. Having 10% of our state unable to buy food is just a ridiculous, unnecessary position,” said Nate Hix, the director of policy and advocacy for the Hawaiʻi Public Health Institute.

The complete loss of SNAP funds no longer appears to be the case.

On Friday, two federal judges ordered the Trump administration to use emergency funding to provide SNAP benefits for the 42 million people nationwide who rely on the program, NPR reports. But it was unclear hours after the rulings how much assistance may be provided or when it might come.

In preparation for the SNAP impacts, Gov. Josh Green on Thursday announced that about $42 million in state funds will be used to cover more than half of the lost SNAP funding for November. State relief programs will still be activated in the event of federal intervention.

The situation comes as food insecurity in Hawaiʻi has been growing — nearing pandemic-era peaks because of growing economic pressures.

This year the Trump administration also cut about $4 million in federal funds meant directly for local food banks.

The ongoing federal government shutdown also means civilian federal employees have been working without pay for a month. There are about 24,000 of those employees in the state.

Meanwhile, food banks and other nonprofits are setting up and holding more food distribution events and asking for organizations and individuals to donate more food, money and time to help keep up with the demand.

Local food banks and further resources:

Do you rely on SNAP? What are your concerns about the suspension of SNAP benefits due to the federal government shutdown? Share your questions and stories with Hawaiʻi Public Radio by leaving a voicemail at our Talkback Line 808-792-8217 or emailing us at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

