State Rep. Della Au Belatti to campaign for Congress seat held by Rep. Ed Case

State Rep. Della Au Belatti announced Thursday her intent to run for U.S. Congress, making her the newest candidate in the race for the Hawaiʻi District 1 seat, currently held by U.S. Rep. Ed Case.

“My agenda is simple: lower costs for Hawaiʻi's families, stop Donald Trump's dangerous policies, and protect what makes Hawaiʻi special,” Au Belatti said.

“We are the products of diversity, inclusion, equity, so we have to take a stand here in Hawaiʻi, and I will be demanding from our own state legislature: protect our people.”

She currently represents state House District 26 on Oʻahu, which covers Makiki and Punchbowl. She was first elected to office in 2006, making this her 10th term. She has served as the majority leader of the Hawaiʻi House and currently chairs the Committee on Public Safety.

Au Belatti said the Trump administration has caused distrust, fear, and tougher living situations for the country, especially in Hawaiʻi.

She said that Case is not doing enough, pointing to his vote in favor of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, also known as the SAVE Act, which mandates proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

“We understand that you need to be able to make compromises, but you also have to stand your ground,” she said.

“One fundamental thing that I differ on is when you look at things like the SAVE Act, I am not ever going to throw women or the LGBTQ community under the bus. Never.”

Hawaiʻi's primary election is scheduled for Aug. 8, 2026. Au Belatti will continue to serve in the state Legislature during her campaign.

Also in the race to unseat Case is state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, who announced his run in August.