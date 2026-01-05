© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PUC study supports creation of Hawaiʻi wildfire recovery fund

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published January 5, 2026 at 10:35 AM HST
An image of Lahaina town about one year after the deadly wildfires. (July 17, 2024)
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
FILE — A mailbox and a rock wall remain of a burned-down property in Lahaina, Maui, about one year after the deadly wildfires. (July 17, 2024)

The Public Utilities Commission has concluded that a state recovery fund is likely warranted to compensate future victims of major wildfires.

California enacted a fund in 2019 after one of its largest utilities, Pacific Gas & Electric, filed for bankruptcy. PG&E was potentially on the hook for billions of dollars in damages after multiple wildfires.

California put $21 billion into its fund. Half of the capital came from shareholders of California's three biggest investor-owned utilities, and the other half was financed by a new charge on Californians’ power bills.

Since then, Utah has established a recovery fund financed entirely by ratepayer contributions, and Oregon and Washington have considered similar proposals.

A memorial bench in Lahaina reads, "Blessed are those who mourn. For they shall be comforted. A hui hou Kakou." (Aug. 4, 2025)
Local News
2 years after the Maui wildfires, here’s how the $4B settlement will be divided
Ashley Mizuo

In the wake of the devastating 2023 blaze that destroyed Lahaina and killed 102 people, Hawaiʻi state lawmakers debated whether to create a $1 billion fund to help cover damages from future wildfires.

Maui victims' lawyers reached a $4 billion settlement with several parties including Hawaiian Electric, the state of Hawaiʻi and Kamehameha Schools, a large landowner on the island.

Last legislative session, lawmakers directed the PUC to investigate wildfire funds further.

The PUC's subsequent study, released last week, supports the creation of a fund — but not before some outstanding questions are resolved.

The PUC has yet to determine what the cap should be on an electric utility’s liability in the event of a catastrophic fire. That work is ongoing in a separate docket before the commission.

The commission also recommended that lawmakers call for a follow-up study to determine the exact size and structure of a fund.
Tags
Local News Public Utilities CommissionHawaiian Electric CompanyState LegislatureSafety
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Stories