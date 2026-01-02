Hawaiʻi lawmakers propose climate literacy program in public schools

State lawmakers have revived a measure that would create a climate literacy program in public schools.

House Bill 99 was first introduced last year by a cohort of state representatives who believe "that climate change education is necessary to ensure that the next generation are climate leaders," according to language in the bill.

Similar ideas have gained traction elsewhere. Washington state funds trainings in climate science to help teachers across its districts design specialized instruction materials.

The Berkeley Public School District in California has committed to integrating climate literacy lessons into classrooms, starting in elementary school.

In Colorado, high schoolers can get a special seal with their diploma if they complete climate coursework and a related final project.

Colorado's program serves as the model for the measure proposed by state lawmakers. Graduating Hawaiʻi seniors who complete a specific climate track would receive a certificate for their work.

House Bill 99 failed to get momentum last legislative session but was carried over into 2026.

The 2026 Hawaiʻi legislative session begins Jan. 21.