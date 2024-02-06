Legislators look at bills to improve and maintain Hawaiʻi's irrigation systems

The state Legislature is considering several bills that would fund or improve Hawaiʻi’s irrigation systems to support local agriculture.

Senate Bill 2373 would direct the state to issue general obligation bonds for capital improvement projects for those systems.

The state Department of Agriculture has identified about $8.5 million for improvements to water systems, including the Waimanalo Irrigation System and the Waimea Irrigation System.

Other organizations are asking the state Legislature to fund hundreds of millions of dollars for irrigation system maintenance and repairs across the state.

Much of that request would be for $178 million for the Wahiawa Reclaimed Water Irrigation System.

“Agricultural water system infrastructure (irrigation systems) is an essential component of our state’s efforts to achieve its goals of increasing local food production and food security,” Ulupono Initiative said in a written testimony.

It added that many large irrigation systems in Hawaiʻi are around 100 years old, and that “continuing to let these systems fall into disrepair puts Hawai‘i’s food security at risk, particularly the food security of the next generation who will be forced to adapt to a hotter and dryer planet.”

Another bill, Senate Bill 2803, specifically targets the Kohala Ditch on Hawaiʻi Island.

It would give the state Department of Agriculture the responsibility of maintaining and repairing the system, which has been deteriorating. However, there was some discussion about putting state funds into a private system.

Senate Bill 2951 and its companion would appropriate general funds so the Agribusiness Development Corporation can maintain and repair the East Kauaʻi Irrigation System.