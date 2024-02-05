USDA awards funding to Hawaiʻi businesses promoting clean energy projects

Over half a million dollars in federal funding is coming to Hawaiʻi to promote clean energy in the agricultural sector.

Four Hawaiʻi businesses and farms will receive money from the USDA through the Rural Energy For American Program.

The largest sum will go to Hualua Farm in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island, which grows a variety of products, including macadamia nuts, vanilla and cacao beans.

They have been awarded $388,667 to install a new photovoltaic system, also known as solar panels.

The other funding recipients are a dentist's office in Līhuʻe, a coffee stand and agricultural building in Hana, and a shrimp farm in Kaunakakai.

So far, the USDA has invested more than $1.6 billion through REAP. They are accepting additional REAP applications and will be making awards through September 2024.

For more information, click here.

