© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

USDA awards funding to Hawaiʻi businesses promoting clean energy projects

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published February 5, 2024 at 12:37 PM HST
renewable-g46074f1dc_1920.jpg
Rick Bowmer/AP
/
AP
FILE - A workman installs a solar panel on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Over half a million dollars in federal funding is coming to Hawaiʻi to promote clean energy in the agricultural sector.

Four Hawaiʻi businesses and farms will receive money from the USDA through the Rural Energy For American Program.

The largest sum will go to Hualua Farm in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island, which grows a variety of products, including macadamia nuts, vanilla and cacao beans.

They have been awarded $388,667 to install a new photovoltaic system, also known as solar panels.

The other funding recipients are a dentist's office in Līhuʻe, a coffee stand and agricultural building in Hana, and a shrimp farm in Kaunakakai.

So far, the USDA has invested more than $1.6 billion through REAP. They are accepting additional REAP applications and will be making awards through September 2024.

For more information, click here.
Tags
Local News EnergyagricultureU.S. Department of Agriculture
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Related Stories