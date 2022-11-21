Center for Oral History: Hear from the voices of Hawaiʻi's past
As part of an ongoing project with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Center for Oral History, we bring you voices from Hawaiʻi’s past centered around a theme each month.
Since the start of this collaboration in September, we've heard from labor organizers during Hawaiʻi's plantation days, activists involved with the Protect Kaho‘olawe ‘Ohana, and political leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties.
Read and listen to those stories below and stay tuned for more.
Labor movement during Hawaiʻi's plantation days
-
Labor Day is a reminder of how organized labor helped transform working conditions in Hawaiʻi. As part of a project with the UH Mānoa Ethnic Studies Center for Oral History, HPR is bringing you voices of Hawaiʻi’s past — sharing life stories of resilience.
-
Nearly 14,000 sugar workers went on strike for 128 days. But the strike was nonviolent, and there was a sense that management and the union had become partners to survive the industry. As part of a continuing partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi at Manōa Center for Oral History, HPR brings you the voice of a union worker remembering that strike.
-
Before tourism, sugar and pineapple dominated Hawaiʻi’s economy, employing more than 19,000 workers. As part of a project with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Ethnic Studies Center for Oral History, HPR is bringing you voices of Hawaiʻi's past — sharing life stories of resilience.
-
It’s been 115 years since James Dole moved his pineapple canning operations to Honolulu — and more than 30 years since it closed. But you can still hear the stories of those who worked there, thanks to the Center for Oral History at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Reviving Kahoʻolawe after decades of military bombing
-
Thirty-two years ago this month, the U.S. government stopped a practice it had been conducting since late 1941: the military bombing of Kahoʻolawe. As part of an ongoing project with the Center for Oral History at UH Mānoa, HPR brings you the voices of two Native Hawaiians who lived through that period.
-
Thirty-two years ago, the U.S. military stopped using the island of Kahoʻolawe for bombing exercises. As part of an ongoing project with the Center for Oral History at UH Mānoa, HPR brings you the voices of two members of the Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana.
-
Forty years ago, ceremonies on Kahoʻolawe were revived after decades of military bombing practice. As part of our ongoing project with the Center for Oral History at UH Mānoa, two activists shared the deep spiritual reconnections that helped redefine the future of Hawaiian movements.
-
Ethnic studies professor Ty Kāwika Tengan shares the stories of three Native Hawaiian leaders talking about their connection to Kahoʻolawe and aloha ʻāina: Colette Machado, Martha Evans and Jon Osorio.
The legacy of Hawaiʻi's political parties
-
Robert Knudsen. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston/Public DomainWith less than a week until Election Day, we're looking back at Hawaiʻi’s political past when organizers and workers were the backbones of campaigns. As part of our ongoing project with the UH Mānoa Center for Oral History, we hear insights from two men who worked behind the scenes to support the late Gov. John A. Burns.
-
It’s been a little more than a week since Election Day, and while the national picture remains a bit unsettled, Hawaiʻi's political outlook is pretty clear. It’s dominated by Democrats — that’s been the story since shortly before statehood. As part of our ongoing project with the UH Mānoa Center for Oral History, we hear insights from two politicians about the legacy of progressives in Hawaiʻi.
-
When it comes to political parties, Hawaiʻi has been dominated by the Democrats since the elections of 1954. As part of an ongoing project with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Center for Oral History, we hear from some Republican leaders who played a role in the state's political discussions and debates.
This collaboration is supported by the SHARP Initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Council of Learned Societies.