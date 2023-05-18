© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The past and future of limu with longtime gatherers

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz,
HPR News Staff
Published May 18, 2023 at 6:06 PM HST
limu_wally_ito.jpg
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
/
HPR
Wally Ito scours the shoreline for limu at Oneʻula Beach in ‘Ewa.

Limu is not just seaweed, it's the foundation of the marine life food chain. It's also a crucial part of Hawaiʻi's future — and its past.

Our partners at the Center for Oral History at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa introduce limu gatherers Wally Ito, Vivian Lehua Ainoa and Alyson Napua Barrows. Ethnic studies professor Ty Kāwika Tengan is our guide.

The Conversation continued the limu discussion live with Ito, the limu hui coordinator at KUA — Kua’āina Ulu ‘Auamo.

HPR News Staff

This oral history project is supported by the SHARP initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Council of Learned Societies.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
HPR News Staff
