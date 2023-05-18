The past and future of limu with longtime gatherers

Limu is not just seaweed, it's the foundation of the marine life food chain. It's also a crucial part of Hawaiʻi's future — and its past.

Our partners at the Center for Oral History at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa introduce limu gatherers Wally Ito, Vivian Lehua Ainoa and Alyson Napua Barrows. Ethnic studies professor Ty Kāwika Tengan is our guide.

The Conversation continued the limu discussion live with Ito, the limu hui coordinator at KUA — Kua’āina Ulu ‘Auamo.

