The crucial role of those who look after Hawaiʻi's national parks

April is the month when the Earth gets a little more attention than usual. Saturday, April 22 marked the 53rd observance of Earth Day. There were activities around the island from beach cleanups to other gatherings.

It is also the last week of Native Hawaiian Plant Month. These are both reminders of the vulnerability of our natural world — and the crucial role of the people who help protect it.

As part of our series with the Center for Oral History at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, we heard from Rose Freitas Cambra and Walter Pu about Haleakalā National Park, and from Rhonda Loh, the superintendent of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Take a listen to their interviews with ethnic studies professor Ty Kāwika Tengan.

This oral history project is supported by the SHARP initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Council of Learned Societies.

