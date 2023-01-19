Donate
Kūpuna from Haleʻiwa and Waialua share oral histories of change and continuity

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz,
HPR News Staff
Published January 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM HST
Kanani & Keith Awai
Courtesy North Shore Field School
/
Kanani and Keith Awai share their oral histories with the North Shore Field School.

We have another slice of local history for your ears as part of our continuing project with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoaʻs Center for Oral History. This month's stories focus on Native Hawaiian culture, family and community. These values have been carried through massive social change — including in recent decades.

The UH Mānoa's North Shore Field School project recorded the oral histories of 22 kūpuna from Haleʻiwa and Waialua between 2018 and 2021. They told stories of both change and continuity.

UH Mānoa ethnic studies and anthropology professor Ty Kāwika Tengan
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
/
UH Mānoa ethnic studies and anthropology professor Ty Kāwika Tengan with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Jan. 19, 2023

UH ethnic studies and anthropology professor Ty Kāwika Tengan directed that project, and he's the narrator of our Center for Oral History segments. You can hear these voices on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and once a month on The Conversation.

Before his interview with The Conversation, we hear from Judy Wenuka Miram, Keith and Kanani Awai, and Francis Kaʻoaʻo Forsythe as they reminisce about Hawaiʻi culture and community.

pineapple cannery labor 1928 national archives
Local News
Center for Oral History: Hear from the voices of Hawaiʻi's past
HPR News Staff

———

This oral history project is supported by the SHARP initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Council of Learned Societies.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 19, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
HPR News Staff
