Passport services will be available at Kapolei Satellite City Hall

West Oʻahu residents will have another option to get a passport. The Kapolei Satellite City Hall will begin accepting U.S. passport applications on Dec. 5.

The expansion comes after Ala Moana Satellite City Hall began offering the services in August. An estimated 270 passports have been processed there.

“We are taking very seriously the demand to ease processing delays and better help meet the international travel needs of residents,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “Expanding the city’s passport service to Kapolei is an important step in that direction.”

The Kapolei Satellite City Hall’s passport services are only available for first-time applicants.

In addition to the passport application fee, the site will collect a $35 processing fee. All fees must be paid by check or money order.

Satellite city halls do not provide passport photos.

Applications are by appointment only. Appointments can be made online at alohaQ.org beginning Nov. 21. Kapolei Satellite City Hall will accept at least 21 applications daily.