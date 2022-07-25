Passport applications to be accepted at Ala Moana Satellite City Hall

U.S. passports can now be acquired through a satellite city hall in Honolulu.

The Ala Moana Satellite City Hall will begin accepting U.S. passport applications on Aug. 1.

The expansion was made to help alleviate the waitlist at passport agencies — which can sometimes take months to schedule an appointment.

Passport applications require proof of citizenship, government identification and a check or money order for the passport fee.

Online appointments for the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall can be made here. It will accept up to 32 passport application appointments daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Passport services may expand to other satellite city halls if the Ala Moana location is successful.