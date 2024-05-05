Atherton Concerts - Hawaiʻi Jazz Performance Series (June 2024)
HPR’s Atherton Concert Series is back with a new lineup of local musicians celebrating jazz! Join us for the Hawaiʻi Jazz Performance Series at our Honolulu studio featuring: Hot Club of Hulaville with Kelsea Armstrong, Tommy James Trio, Arara de Vento, and Eha Batutas.
Don’t miss your chance to hear their intimate performances and exclusive setlists in person at our Honolulu studio at 738 Kāheka Street. These performances will be recorded for future broadcasts and online content. All proceeds from each event support the featured artists. Click here to access tickets to all concerts in this series.
Mahalo to FarmLovers Markets for their sponsorship of our HPR Atherton Performance Series.
Featured artists:
June 15 - Hot Club of Hulaville ft. Kelsea Armstrong
The Hot Club of Hulaville started out as a Django Reinhardt tribute band and won their Na Hoku Hano Hano award for Best Jazz Album with their highly acclaimed "Django Would Go!" CD. They kick off HPR's inaugural in-house jazz performance series with guest vocalist Kelsea Armstrong.
Musicians:
Duane Padilla, violin
Sonny Silva, Guitar
Joshua Kaye, piano
Kelsea Armstrong, Voice
June 22 - Tommy James Trio
Former music director of the Duke Ellington Orchestra, pianist Tommy James "retired" to Honolulu in 2011and now plays with some of Hawaiʻi's finest musicians. He brings is trio to the Atherton, and will be accompanied by Dean Taba on bass and Darryl Pellegrini on drums.
Musicians:
Tommy James: Piano
Dean Taba: Bass
Darryl Palligrini: Drums
June 29 - Arara de Vento
Arara de Vento (Macaw parrot of the wind) is a Honolulu-based sextet, performing Brazilian favorites in a jazz format. Since its emergence in 2022, the group has been embraced by both jazz fans and the Oʻahu Brazilian community.
The nucleus of the group is vocalist, Sandy Tsukiyama, host of HPR’s Brazilian Experience; along with guitarist, Rafael Borges Amaral and saxophonist, Gustavo D’Amico, both of São Paulo, Brazil. The sextet is rounded out by pianist extraordinaire, Tommy James; drummer, Abe Lágrimas Jr. and bassist, Mark Tanouye.
Musicians:
Sandy Tsukiyama, Voice
Rafael Borges Amaral, Guitars
Gustavo D’Amico, Saxophone
Tommy James, Piano
Mark Tanouye, Bass
Abe Lágrimas Jr. , Drums
July 6 - Eha Batutas
Eha Bataus is an ensemble featuring Dean Taba, Gustavo DʻAmico, Rafel Amaral, and Abe Lagrimas, Jr.
Musicians:
Dean Taba, Bass
Gustavo D’Amico, Saxophone
Rafael Borges Amaral, Guitars
Abe Lágrimas Jr. , Drums
The Hawaiʻi Jazz Performance Series takes place on Saturdays June and early July. The evening concerts begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Doors open thirty minutes before the show starts.
This event will be filmed, recorded and photographed. Your presence constitutes your release of all rights to your recorded voice and image, which may be used in projects by Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis — advance ticket purchase is strongly suggested. General admission tickets are $45, with 100% of the proceeds from each event directly supporting the featured artists. Your support allows us to provide thriving broadcast, digital and in-person platforms for Hawaiʻi's artists.
