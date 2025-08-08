© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maui coffee grower prepares for Seed to Cup Coffee Festival

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 8, 2025 at 3:09 PM HST
Seed to Cup Coffee Festival 2023.
Maui Coffee Association/Instagram
Seed to Cup Coffee Festival 2023.

This weekend the Maui Coffee Association holds its Seed to Cup Coffee Festival. The event is on Sunday at the Maui Tropical Plantation in Wailuku.

Gerry Ross is a small coffee grower and the past president of the association. The Conversation wondered how the local coffee industry might be affected by the new tariffs that have kicked in this week. Ross shared that Maui's largest coffee company was hit hard by the fires.

For more information on the festival, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 8, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
