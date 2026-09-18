A tasty taro and ulu salad

Pixie Clay / HPR

As Kauaʻi continues cleanup and recovery from Hurricane Lowell, I picked a recipe from a book from the island that also uses an ingredient grown there. It was chosen to keep the island and the people who call it home in our thoughts during the difficult recovery journey.

This recipe comes from a book called Favorite Recipes that was put together by the Kauaʻi Community College Alumni & Friends Association.

The association was founded in 1991, but its activities were put on hold the next year in the aftermath of Hurricane Iniki. Campus facilities needed extensive repairs and the members needed time for their individual, as well as community, recovery.

In 1994, KCCAF members were ready to resume their activities and by 1995 this recipe book was released. Proceeds from sales went towards scholarships for students attending Kauaʻi Community College, as well as projects and activities that supported programs at the college.

The recipe for this salad seems similar to an egg, tuna or chicken salad that could be used for sandwiches if you dice up the taro and ulu (breadfruit) into smaller cubes. If you keep it as larger chunks, it’s more like a potato salad. Plain yogurt, or plain Greek yogurt, can be substituted for the mayonnaise to add more protein.

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This Foodie Friday is sponsored by Aloha Tofu .

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe you’d like to share, feel free to send them via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org