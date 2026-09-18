The Conversation: Red Hill reopens; U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Deputy Director for Environmental Health Kathleen Ho explains why the U.S. Navy has decided to reopen a shaft that previously contaminated their water supply with fuel
- HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the work being done to restore Kalaupapa’s water system
- U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze explores the theme of translation in his work bridging ancient Chinese poems with an English language audience