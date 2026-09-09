Here's how you can help those affected by Hurricane Lowell

On Sept. 7 and 8, Lowell passed by the Hawaiian Islands as a Category 2 hurricane, causing widespread damage across Hawaiʻi. This comes less than a month after Hurricane Lala also caused destruction in the state, with many still recovering.

As the state continues to recover from the storms, Hawaiʻi Public Radio has created a list of ways you can access resources and help those affected.

How to donate:

Hawaiʻi Community Foundation: Donations to its Stronger Hawaiʻi Fund support nonprofits and organizations delivering direct services to those affected by Lala and Lowell. It has already dispersed funds to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank Kauaʻi for food distribution. To donate, click here.

Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi: Provides critical assistance to families impacted by Hurricane Lala and Lowell. The organization has already delivered free, pre-cooked meals to several senior affordable rental housing buildings. To donate, click here.

Hawaiʻi Mutual Aid Network: Donate to specific families, businesses, and farms. To donate, click here.

Mālama Kauaʻi: This nonprofit said it would direct all donations through Friday to those whose homes and farms were impacted by Hurricane Lowell. To donate, click here.

The American Red Cross: Members of this nonprofit are on the ground working with Kauaʻi officials to turn evacuation shelters into emergency shelters and distribute relief supplies to hard to reach communities. To donate, click here.

Salvation Army: This nonprofit is asking for donations to restock its food pantries on Hawaiʻi Island, which have been depleted following Hurricane Lala. To donate, click here.

Food distribution on Kauaʻi:

County officials said food distribution sites are being set up across Kauaʻi, in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Foodbank Kauaʻi and local churches, as most of the island remains without power.

Distribution will be available on the following dates, times and locations:

Wednesday, Sept. 9

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Holy Cross Church, Kalāheo

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Aloha Church, Līhuʻe

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Church of the Pacific, Princeville

Thursday, Sept. 10

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Hale Līhuʻe, Līhuʻe. Turn from Rice Street into the parking lot, then exit toward the Convention Hall

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Holy Cross Church, Kalāheo

Friday, Sept. 11

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Hale Līhuʻe, Līhuʻe. Turn from Rice Street into the parking lot, then exit toward the Convention Hall.

Saturday, Sept. 12

7 a.m. to 8 a.m. – ʻEleʻele Baptist Church, ʻEleʻele

Report damage:

The County of Kauaʻi has asked residents to document damage to their homes and property and report it to the Kauaʻi Emergency Management Agency. Click here for the damage assessment form or go to Kauai.gov/KEMA and find the residential damage form under the Hurricane Lowell menu.

