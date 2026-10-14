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Voting explainer: 2026 Hawaiʻi Island charter amendment ballot questions

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Audrey McAvoy
Published October 13, 2026 at 9:32 PM HST
West Hawaiʻi Civic Center in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
/
HPR
West Hawaiʻi Civic Center in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.

Hawaiʻi Island voters have one charter amendment question on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

HPR is breaking down the meaning of the charter amendments and explaining them in easy-to-understand terms. See below for the lone Hawaiʻi County measure.

QUESTION

Shall the Hawaiʻi County Charter be amended to allow the County Auditor to hire a deputy and exercise the same power, with respect to the employees within the Auditor's office, as the department heads in the executive branch?

Vote “yes” on this measure to allow the county to hire a deputy auditor. Council members say doing so would support the Office of the County Auditor with needed resources and allow operations to continue if a county auditor leaves.
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Local News Hawaiʻi CountyElection
Audrey McAvoy
Audrey McAvoy is HPR's Senior Government Reporter.
See stories by Audrey McAvoy
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