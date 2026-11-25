Hawaiʻi County lawmakers are working to shore up an islandwide ban on data centers.

Bill 170, proposed by Council Member Heather Kimball, would change the county code to explicitly prohibit the permitting and construction of industrial-scale data centers.

Both the windward and the leeward planning commissions suggested that lawmakers refine the bill's definition of what constitutes a data center to ensure that the restrictions are airtight.

Kimball proposed new language in a Policy Committee on Planning, Land Use, and Economic Development hearing last week that would define a data center as a facility that has a total peak power load of at least five megawatts and houses computing equipment that could draw at least one megawatt of electricity from the island's grid. The bill sets separate technical requirements for the facility's cooling systems.

"At the end of the day, it boils down to really defining that electrical usage. That's the significant impact," Kimball said during the hearing.

Kimball said the new definition will help further delineate between large scale data centers that support AI and other information processing facilities.

Hawaiʻi Island has a handful of existing data processing facilities that support education and telecommunications infrastructure and are permitted under county code. Bill 170 preserves carve outs for certain government, healthcare, education, and communications facilities.

The policy committee voted in favor of Bill 170, which will now go before the full council for a vote.

Data centers have become a hot button issue as the country grapples with a boom in construction to support the tech industry. So far, data centers on Hawaiʻi Island are still a hypothetical — Hawaiʻi County Planning Director Jeff Darrow told lawmakers in July that his office had yet to receive any formal permitting requests.