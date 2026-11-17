As HPR celebrated 45 years of being on the air, we took a look at ThinkTech Hawaii — a digital talk show and streaming platform that got its start right here at HPR.

Jay Fidell, founder of ThinkTech Hawaii, recently returned to HPR to pay a visit and reflect on the history of the show.

In a fitting development, just as the technology around ThinkTech grew, so too did the show. What began as a program on HPR in 2001 soon moved to AM Radio before finally transitioning to the internet, where it lives today.

"Around the time of COVID, we said, why don't we just do this on the internet, do it on Zoom?" Fidell recalled. "It's way different than what it was when we started, but it's actually stronger and less costly."

And evolving tech led quickly to evolving topics. What started as a tech-focused show soon branched out to cover history, energy, politics and a whole host of other global issues.

"Our view of it is to tell people what they don't know, things that are surprising and educational in the most profound sense," Fidell remarked. "We're reaching out to people, and they reach out to us everywhere in the world."

After Fidell's show wrapped up on HPR, it was replaced with another program dedicated to the world of technology — Bytemarks Cafe will. Hosted by Burt Lum, Bytemarks Cafe will soon be celebrating its 19th anniversary next year.

HPR spoke with Lum in the booth about what it's been like on the air for all these years and what he hopes the next 45 years holds for Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

"It's been a great ride," he began. "HPR has embraced the different channels, and I think that's exciting."

Throughout his time at the station, he's seen firsthand new technologies and media be utilized to share new information and tell new stories.

And with all those stories and shows in the station's vault, he hopes that HPR can continue serving as a keeper of this informational archive.

"HPR is already a really valuable repository for a lot of content and historical perspectives of Hawaiʻi," Lum explained. "And if Hawaiʻi Public Radio could better leverage that capability, I think it has a bright future for the next 45 years."

You can hear Bytemarks Cafe every Friday and listen to archived shows on our website.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 17, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the w