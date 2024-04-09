© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
ThinkTech Hawaii to cut production due to funding challenges

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 9, 2024 at 4:47 PM HST
A screenshot from a ThinkTech Hawaii video on April 8, 2024.
Courtesy ThinkTech Hawaii
A screenshot from a ThinkTech Hawaii video on April 8, 2024.

ThinkTech Hawaii, which got its start on Hawaiʻi Public Radio, is preparing to draw down its offerings at the end of April due to funding challenges.

The long-running web series started as a talk show on HPR about 25 years ago. It then expanded its horizon, adding a video component and morphing into an online broadcast.

The Conversation invited host and CEO Jay Fidell to talk about the show’s early beginnings and the decision to cut production.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
