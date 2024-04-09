ThinkTech Hawaii to cut production due to funding challenges

ThinkTech Hawaii, which got its start on Hawaiʻi Public Radio, is preparing to draw down its offerings at the end of April due to funding challenges.

The long-running web series started as a talk show on HPR about 25 years ago. It then expanded its horizon, adding a video component and morphing into an online broadcast.

The Conversation invited host and CEO Jay Fidell to talk about the show’s early beginnings and the decision to cut production.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 9, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.