Chris Vandercook, who made each Conversation music to our ears, looks back on HPR's anniversary

For the past 45 years, Hawaiʻi Public Radio has worked to keep listeners informed with the latest news and information — but it's also brought inspiration with arts and culture stories that connect across Hawaiʻi and the world.

As we celebrate the station's 45th anniversary, we highlight one of HPR's former hosts who made each radio conversation literal music to our listeners' ears: Chris Vandercook.

He was the co-host of The Conversation from the very beginning until he stepped away in 2018. As we look back on our past stories, he found one to share: An interview from 2013 with New Orleans' Allen Toussaint. It's a fitting tribute, as Nov. 10, 2016, marks 11 years since Toussaint's death.

For more ways to celebrate Hawaiʻi Public Radio's 45th Anniversary, click here to listen to more conversations with the people that made our programs possible.

This story aired on The Conversation on HPR's 45th anniversary, Nov. 13, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.