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Homeroom Hawaiʻi: Students speak on the state cell phone ban

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published October 15, 2026 at 2:39 PM HST
FILE - A phone holder hangs in a classroom in Utah.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
FILE - A phone holder hangs in a classroom in Utah.

This is a historic school year for students across Hawaiʻi, as it's the first one with a statewide cellphone ban in place. Which leaves the public wondering — how is it going?

Homeroom Hawaiʻi takes a look at this topic and more, as we hear from students, staff and administrators share how the prohibition is playing out.

An empty classroom in a Hawaiʻi school.
The Conversation
The Conversation: A call-in on a cell phone ban in Hawaiʻi public schools
Catherine Cruz

A new segment of Homeroom Hawai‘i can be heard every week on HPR’s The Conversation. To catch more and listen to full-length roundup episodes, visit the Homeroom Hawaiʻi podcast page.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 15, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
Tags
The Conversation EducationHomeroom HawaiʻiTechnology
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
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