Homeroom Hawaiʻi: Students speak on the state cell phone ban

This is a historic school year for students across Hawaiʻi, as it's the first one with a statewide cellphone ban in place. Which leaves the public wondering — how is it going?

Homeroom Hawaiʻi takes a look at this topic and more, as we hear from students, staff and administrators share how the prohibition is playing out.

A new segment of Homeroom Hawai‘i can be heard every week on HPR’s The Conversation. To catch more and listen to full-length roundup episodes, visit the Homeroom Hawaiʻi podcast page.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 15, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.