Hawaiʻi residents react to state's 'vape ban' set for 2027

Disposable vapes in Hawaiʻi will be disposed of for good starting next year.

Gov. Josh Green recently signed Senate Bill 2175 into law, which will prohibit the sale of non-refillable and non-rechargeable electronic smoking devices.

HPR spoke with some Kāneʻohe residents to learn how they felt about the so-called ‘vape ban.’

Some, like Clay, relied on them to get off cigarettes. He says they worked for him, and he remains skeptical about the necessity for a ban.

“I get what they're what they're going for, but just, I don't know, just raise the minimum age requirement or something,” Clay suggested.

Several dozen vape products will still remain available for purchase in the state, and the law also includes a carve-out for products approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

HPR Rep. Scott Matayoshi stands in front of a vape shop in Kāneʻohe on Oʻahu. (July 15, 2026)

HPR spoke with Rep. Scot Matayoshi to learn more about the ban and how it will impact Hawaiʻi.

Matayoshi championed the bill as chair of the House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce. Its benefit, he says, is twofold.

“We don’t want nicotine addiction in our society, and we also don’t want electronics going into our landfills,” he told HPR.

“So by their powers combined, we ban disposable vapes. I believe Americans throw away about five disposable vapes every second in our country.”

This story aired on The Conversation on July 21, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.