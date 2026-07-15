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Green signs bill tackling dementia

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 15, 2026 at 11:44 AM HST
Project coordinator Christine Gruschka holds the hand of Monika Jansen 85, during a guided tour for people with dementia organized by Malteser Deutschland, part of the international Catholic aid organization Malteser Order of Malta, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 26, 2026.
Markus Schreiber
/
AP
Project coordinator Christine Gruschka holds the hand of Monika Jansen 85, during a guided tour for people with dementia organized by Malteser Deutschland, part of the international Catholic aid organization Malteser Order of Malta, at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Gov. Josh Green approved a bill that addresses dementia in Hawai‘i.

Green signed House Bill 1853 into law Tuesday. It creates the Hanai Memory Network Program within the Executive Office of Aging. The program will be responsible for establishing a network of dementia care specialists and support people with dementia along with their caregivers.

The new law aims to offload the costs for people sending their loved ones to care homes. The price can be more than $15,000 a month.

Sisters Bobby Goldyn, left, and Cassie Goldyn, right, perform for the elderly at assisted living facilities as part of the nonprofit Keiki Kupuna. (May 22, 2026)
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Gina Fujikami, a doctor at The Queen’s Health Systems, said there's no cure for dementia.

"There are ways that we can prolong the independence and not have someone go to a nursing home in five years, maybe 10,15, 20 years, and also maintain quality and dignity of life," she said, adding that earlier diagnoses and treatments will save family members, healthcare systems and patients a lot less stress.

The Legislature appropriated $3 million to start the program.
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Local News KūpunaHealthcareState Legislature
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