Green signs bill tackling dementia

Gov. Josh Green approved a bill that addresses dementia in Hawai‘i.

Green signed House Bill 1853 into law Tuesday. It creates the Hanai Memory Network Program within the Executive Office of Aging. The program will be responsible for establishing a network of dementia care specialists and support people with dementia along with their caregivers.

The new law aims to offload the costs for people sending their loved ones to care homes. The price can be more than $15,000 a month.

Gina Fujikami, a doctor at The Queen’s Health Systems, said there's no cure for dementia.

"There are ways that we can prolong the independence and not have someone go to a nursing home in five years, maybe 10,15, 20 years, and also maintain quality and dignity of life," she said, adding that earlier diagnoses and treatments will save family members, healthcare systems and patients a lot less stress.

The Legislature appropriated $3 million to start the program.