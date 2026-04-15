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Flower show set to bloom at The Garden Club of Honolulu

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 15, 2026 at 1:46 PM HST
Floral designs from The Garden Club of Honolulu's 2018 exhibit "Rooted in Paradise."
Honolulu Museum of Art
Floral designs from The Garden Club of Honolulu's 2018 exhibit "Rooted in Paradise."

Gardening is a blossoming interest for many residents here in Hawaiʻi, especially for those who count themselves members of The Garden Club of Honolulu, whose roots date back nearly a hundred years ago to 1930.

Plant lovers can look forward to The Garden Club of Honolulu’s upcoming show, “Imagine That!,” coming to the Honolulu Museum of Art from May 8-10.

Janice Lau Fergus (front, center) and her Garden Club of Honolulu class.
The Conversation
April showers bring more flowers to Honolulu garden show
Catherine Cruz

HPR recently talked with TGCH president Sharon Williams about the shows and the focus on conservation and native species. Now, former president and current member Kitty Wo joined to share more about the show and the lessons they learned from the 2023 Maui wildfires.

“Imagine That!,” a Garden Club of America Major Flower Show, will run from May 8-10 at the Honolulu Museum of Art. More information about the flower and horticulture show can be found here.
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The Conversation EnvironmentGardennative plants
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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