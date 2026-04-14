April showers bring more flowers to Honolulu garden show

April happens to be National Garden Month, which makes it the perfect time to feature the Garden Club of Honolulu.

The Garden Club of Honolulu is an offshoot of Garden Club of America, a national organization with a big focus on conservation — and that’s exactly the theme that the local chapter has brought over to blossom here in Honolulu.

TGCH is set to open its 2026 GCA Major Flower Show in early May at the Honolulu Museum of Art. The show is titled “Imagine That!” and invites and inspires its audience to picture a greener, more resilient Hawaiʻi.

To learn more about the show and how the Garden Club of Honolulu has set its sights more towards conservation, HPR spoke with the president of the local chapter, Sharon Williams.

HPR HPR's Catherine Cruz, left, with Sharon Williams, president of The Garden Club of Honolulu. (April 9, 2026)

“Imagine That!,” a Garden Club of America Major Flower Show, will run from May 8-10 at the Honolulu Museum of Art. More information about the flower and horticulture show can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 14, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.