Making ends meet in Hawaiʻi is the theme of these new short stories

Author Donald A. Carreira Ching has a new collection of short stories out called “Blood Work and Other Stories.” Each story works on its own terms, but the characters are all unified by the experience of trying to make ends meet in Hawaiʻi.

The action takes place on the Windward side of Oʻahu, where the author grew up, but the themes of economic challenges, houselessness, and concern over the environment echo beyond the book’s setting.

The Conversation spoke with Ching about his stories and his unconventional approach to outreach with the public.

HPR HPR's DW Gibson with Don Carreira Ching.

Ching will be reading from the book Thursday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. and holding a roundtable discussion with civic and community leaders about themes from the stories, including housing, climate change and sustainable economies. It’ll take place on the University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa campus. Free copies of the book will be made available to attendees with a student ID.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

