State Department of Agriculture shares biosecurity budget wishlist

By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published January 8, 2025 at 3:53 PM HST
Krista Rados
/
HPR

The new legislative session kicks off next week — but key budget briefings with lawmakers are in full swing. The state Department of Agriculture was called before the state Senate on Tuesday afternoon to discuss their budget.

Senate budget hearings happen before every legislative session. It's a chance for each state agency to explain its budget requests and for lawmakers to ask the agency about its work.

HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote shared the latest of the agriculture department's budget and their wish list going into the new legislative session.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 8, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Department of Agriculture, State Legislature, Agriculture
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
