ICYMI on The Conversation: Red Hill water results, Honolulu surgeon in Gaza

In case you missed it this week on The Conversation, we spoke to the Environmental Protection Agency's Amy Miller about the Red Hill water results, USS Battleship Missouri Memorial curatorial assistant Molly Hagan about repatriating Japanese flags from World War II, officials about election threats, the organizers of an event for the neurodivergent, a Honolulu surgeon about his medical mission in Gaza earlier this year, and more!

Amy Miller — Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Enforcement and Compliance Division

We talked with Amy Miller from EPA's Region 9 Enforcement and Compliance Division about the results of Red Hill water tests.

The agency found traces of the forever chemicals known as PFAS in two wells that the military shut down following the discovery of fuel in its drinking water system in November 2021.

Currently, the well in use has the all-clear and meets the maximum contaminant level.

“We want to be able to get to a place that the drinking water system, we're able to say that, that the Navy has satisfied the regulatory agencies concern about monitoring it for the long term, and that that we have not seen any jet fuel. But we're not there yet, and we need to continue to be vigilant and overseeing the work that that the Navy is doing,” Miller told HPRʻs Catherine Cruz.



Molly Hagan – USS Battleship Missouri Memorial curatorial assistant

Yosegaki Hinomaru was the act of Japanese families giving small national flags to their loved ones before being sent to war. It was meant to bring good luck to the soldiers of the Japanese Imperial Army.

Some of those flags survived the battles and were found in Hawaiʻi. We talked to Hagan about the repatriation of the flags to families in Japan.

“Yosegaki Hinomaru are now considered nonbiological human remains because the return of one of these flags that was created with all this intention and hope by this person's loved ones, it could provide families with the same closure that the return of the physical body would," Hagan said.

Gov. Josh Green and Honolulu City Clerk Glen Takahashi

The U.S. Justice Department is stepping up its profile in Hawaiʻi ahead of the Nov. 5 general election. Speaking to Gov. Josh Green, we learned that Hawaiʻi was one of at least 16 states targeted with a suspicious package since September.

"We actually received one of those packages that governors across the country received with white powder. It did not turn out to be anything particularly threatening. It was just a fake threat or kind of a domestic terrorism attempt just to scare people," Green said.

Honolulu City Clerk Glen Takahashi said his offices were not involved in the threats but that he was aware of the Justice Department's stepped-up efforts. Takahashi shared what Hawaiʻi is doing to engage the next generation of voters.

"I know some parents tend to, even, you know, show them what the ballot looks like and actually bring them down to some of our drop boxes and go with them," he said. "So I'm glad that, you know, the adults are continuing the lesson."



Color event organizers Jackie Perreira and musician Kelsea Armstrong

An inclusive event for neurodivergent people will take place this Sunday at Harbors Vintage from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Color event will feature painting sessions and a curated neurodivergent-cautious concert.

We talked to the organizers — Jackie Perreira, who has a neurodivergent child, and musician Kelsea Armstrong, who is also a board operator here at HPR.



Dr. Ayman Abdul-Ghani

A Honolulu surgeon was one of a team of health care specialists who took part in a two-week medical mission in Gaza earlier this year. HPR talked to Dr. Ayman Abdul-Ghani, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Hawaiʻi Pacific Health's Straub and Pali Momi medical centers.

He said it was a dramatic time and the conditions were horrendous. Now, six months later, the situation is far more dire, he said.

“I couldn't just sit and watch and cry for what's happening. If there is something that I can offer, I would love to do it. In fact, now I would love to do it again," he told HPR's Catherine Cruz.

These interviews aired on The Conversation from Oct. 21 to 25. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This story was produced by Tori DeJournett.