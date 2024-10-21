Environmental Protection Agency reports mixed bag of Red Hill water results

The Environmental Protection Agency says it just got the Red Hill water results back — and it's a mixed bag. The agency found traces of the forever chemicals known as PFAS in two wells that the military shut down following the discovery of fuel in its drinking water system in November 2021.

However, the current well in use got the all-clear in terms of meeting the maximum contaminant level, or MCL. The EPA also tested for total petroleum hydrocarbons. HPR talked to Amy Miller from the EPA's Region 9 Enforcement and Compliance Division about the results and what happens next.

The Navy also issued a statement saying, in part, that its “drinking water is free of JP-5 or any other fuel and meets regulatory safe drinking water standards.” It went on to say that “since the EPA inspection, the Navy resampled our drinking water source multiple times with results continuing to meet safe drinking water standards.”

