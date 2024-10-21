© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Environmental Protection Agency reports mixed bag of Red Hill water results

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 21, 2024 at 3:46 PM HST
FILE - A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor tests a water sample from a granular activated carbon filter as a part of monitoring at the Red Hill Well. (April 22, 2022)
Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon/Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
/
DVIDS
FILE - A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor tests a water sample from a granular activated carbon filter as a part of monitoring at the Red Hill Well. (April 22, 2022)

The Environmental Protection Agency says it just got the Red Hill water results back — and it's a mixed bag. The agency found traces of the forever chemicals known as PFAS in two wells that the military shut down following the discovery of fuel in its drinking water system in November 2021.

However, the current well in use got the all-clear in terms of meeting the maximum contaminant level, or MCL. The EPA also tested for total petroleum hydrocarbons. HPR talked to Amy Miller from the EPA's Region 9 Enforcement and Compliance Division about the results and what happens next.

The Navy also issued a statement saying, in part, that its “drinking water is free of JP-5 or any other fuel and meets regulatory safe drinking water standards.” It went on to say that “since the EPA inspection, the Navy resampled our drinking water source multiple times with results continuing to meet safe drinking water standards.”

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 21, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation Environmental Protection AgencyNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityMilitary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories