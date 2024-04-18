© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Gov. Josh Green on various Maui wildfire reports, end of legislative session

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 18, 2024 at 1:37 PM HST
FILE - Gov. Josh Green talks about Maui's recovery at a press conference on March 27, 2024.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
FILE - Gov. Josh Green talks about Maui's recovery at a press conference on March 27, 2024.

After Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez released the first of a three-part investigative report Wednesday into the Lahaina wildfires, The Conversation spoke with Gov. Josh Green on Thursday morning to get his thoughts.

Also in this month's check-in, Green commented on key bills in the Legislature that could affect Hawaiian Electric and a wildfire relief fund. State lawmakers began meeting in conference committees this week to hash out differences on this session's bills.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
