Gov. Josh Green on various Maui wildfire reports, end of legislative session

After Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez released the first of a three-part investigative report Wednesday into the Lahaina wildfires, The Conversation spoke with Gov. Josh Green on Thursday morning to get his thoughts.

Also in this month's check-in, Green commented on key bills in the Legislature that could affect Hawaiian Electric and a wildfire relief fund. State lawmakers began meeting in conference committees this week to hash out differences on this session's bills.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 17, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.