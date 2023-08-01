© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Rep. Linda Ichiyama just visited Red Hill. Here's what she thinks

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz,
Emily Tom
Published August 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM HST
AIEA, Hawaii (April 4, 2022) Larry Powell, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, collects water samples from a granular activated carbon filter as a part of real-time monitoring at Red Hill Well. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

The military plans to begin defueling millions of gallons of fuel at its Red Hill facility in a little over two months. The Joint Task Force invited members of the House Special Committee on Red Hill to tour the area last week.

Rep. Linda Ichiyama represents Fort Shafter Flats, Salt Lake, and Pearl Harbor.
Rep. Linda Ichiyama represents Fort Shafter Flats, Salt Lake, and Pearl Harbor.

Rep. Linda Ichiyama, whose district covers the Moanalua neighborhood impacted by the fuel leak, serves as a co-chair of the Legislative committee. She was one of the lawmakers who visited the facility.

"The priority is defueling and making sure that we can remove the fuel as quickly and as safely as possible," she said.
Ichiyama took a tour of the facility last week. She said being there in-person made the gravity of the situation sink in.

"For someone who has never been inside one of those 250-foot tanks, it's difficult to imagine," she said.

She left the facility with the impression that the military was preparing to refuel the tanks eventually. They have completed over 200 repairs mandated by regulators.

"They pointed out some of the additional repairs that had been made to support the pipelines that will be used for the fueling,” Ichiyama recalled.

"They had put a barrier, a physical barrier, to make sure that what happened in November 2021 wouldn't happen again. The fuel would be diverted instead down toward Pearl Harbor."

The EPA, in collaboration with the Navy, held a public meeting to discuss its Community Representation Initiative last week.

Although Ichiyama did not attend the town hall, she said that there should be new information about the community group within the week.

Local News
Here's how Joint Task Force Red Hill patrollers train for defueling
Sabrina Bodon

In the meantime, the Legislative committee plans to continue meeting throughout the interim and receiving updates from the Navy about progress at Red Hill.

The military is currently training a roving mobile team to look out for fires, fuel leaks and other emergencies.

Defueling is currently set to be completed in January, but there will still be between 100,000 and 400,000 gallons of residual fuel left at the facility.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 1, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Emily Tom
Emily Tom is a temporary digital news producer for summer 2023. She previously interned with HPR in summer 2022.
