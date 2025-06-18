© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Community input sought for study on health risks due to fuel exposure from Red Hill spill

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 18, 2025 at 10:32 AM HST
FILE - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors inspect a water pipe that connects to a granular activated carbon system at the Red Hill Well. (April 11, 2022)
U.S. Pacific Fleet
/
DVIDS
FILE - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors inspect a water pipe that connects to a granular activated carbon system at the Red Hill Well. (April 11, 2022)

Individuals impacted by the 2021 Red Hill Storage Facility leaks can choose to attend two in-person community engagement sessions on June 25, hosted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

The two sessions are free to attend and will take place at the O‘ahu Veterans Center from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

In 2021, jet propellant 5 (JP-5) aviation fuel was released from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility into the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water distribution system.

(Dec. 23, 2021) – Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, leads Navy and civilian water quality personnel through the tunnels of the Red Hill fuel storage facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)
Local News
Confused about the timeline for the Red Hill fuel storage facility and contaminated water? Read this.
Sophia McCullough

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, approximately 93,000 U.S. Navy water system users were impacted by the contaminated drinking water.

The National Academies is reviewing health risks associated with exposure to JP-5. It will make recommendations on clinical follow-up care to the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs for affected individuals.

There will be small-group discussions based on connection to the fuel release such as: families, military and civilian employees, public health responders, and health care providers.

A member of the National Academies expert committee will facilitate and audio-record each discussion.

Registration for the sessions will open soon. For more event details, click here.
