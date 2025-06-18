Community input sought for study on health risks due to fuel exposure from Red Hill spill
Individuals impacted by the 2021 Red Hill Storage Facility leaks can choose to attend two in-person community engagement sessions on June 25, hosted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
The two sessions are free to attend and will take place at the O‘ahu Veterans Center from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
In 2021, jet propellant 5 (JP-5) aviation fuel was released from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility into the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water distribution system.
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, approximately 93,000 U.S. Navy water system users were impacted by the contaminated drinking water.
The National Academies is reviewing health risks associated with exposure to JP-5. It will make recommendations on clinical follow-up care to the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs for affected individuals.
There will be small-group discussions based on connection to the fuel release such as: families, military and civilian employees, public health responders, and health care providers.
A member of the National Academies expert committee will facilitate and audio-record each discussion.
Registration for the sessions will open soon. For more event details, click here.