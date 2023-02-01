Donate
Local News

House reestablishes Red Hill working group amidst continuous concern

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published February 1, 2023 at 9:39 AM HST
Hawaiʻi state House of Representatives jan
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives meets on opening day of the legislative session at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

The state House of Representatives has reestablished a House Special Committee on Red Hill this session.

The seven-member group will address issues related to the U.S. Navy's Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, water contamination and remediation, which continues to be a source of frustration for many.

Rep. Sonny Ganaden of Oʻahu represents areas of Kalihi and Hickam Village. During Tuesday's floor session, he said many of his constituents still face complications related to the November 2021 water contamination from the site.

navy red hill fuel storage facility tunnel pipelines
Local News
Confused about the timeline for the Red Hill fuel storage facility and contaminated water? Read this.
Sophia McCullough

"Despite notions that the federal government and the county have already come to agreements about this, I think the state still certainly has a role to play, and this House has a role to play because of our direct involvement with our communities.," Ganaden said. "We're supposed to be the closest to them, hearing directly from them."

The group will work with state agencies and the community and build upon their efforts from the last two years.

"As the representative of many people who were displaced in 2021, our office hears some pretty horrendous stories about people who've had to move away, health issues, and we know that these are going to be coming up," Ganaden said.

1000w_q75.jpg
Local News
Red Hill defueling process resumes after remediation of toxic fire suppressant
HPR News Staff

"I think that for the duration of my career here in this House, I'm going to be hearing about Red Hill," he said.

In addition to the working group, lawmakers have made proposals for continued monitoring of Red Hill. House Bill 319 proposes and appropriates money for a Red Hill water contamination health impacts program within the state Department of Health.

In addition to Ganaden, the committee includes Rep. Linda Ichiyama (Co-Chair), Rep. Nicole Lowen (Co-Chair), Rep. Micah P.K. Aiu, Rep. Della Au Belatti, Rep. Mark Hashem and Rep. Kanani Souza. In 2021, the state House had the House Interim Committee on Red Hill chaired by Lowen.

Local News State LegislatureNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
