Local News

Here's how Joint Task Force Red Hill patrollers train for defueling

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published July 31, 2023 at 11:52 AM HST
DVIDS
Joint Task Force Red Hill roving security and fire watch personnel conduct firefighting training at Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on July 26, 2023.

When defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility begins, a two-person team will patrol around the facility looking out for fires, leaks and other emergencies.

The group of 68 Army reservists and Hawaiʻi National Guard members are training to fight the fires, call the Federal Fire Department and address other emergencies, according to U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Graham Perry, the operations officer.

"These teams have been within the Red Hill facility, if not every day, every other day training so they are training exactly in the location where they will be expected to conduct their duties," Perry said.

Joint Task Force Red Hill roving security and fire watch personnel conduct firefighting training at Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on July 26, 2023.
DVIDS
Joint Task Force Red Hill personnel assigned as roving security and fire watch conduct a roving patrol inside the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on July 26, 2023.

Part of the training is at Ford Island's Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, where Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Donovan Hatch is an instructor.

They’re training at a submarine facility because it mimics the enclosed spaces they’ll see at the Red Hill facility.

The Conversation
Toxic foam leak could delay scheduled Red Hill defueling timeline
Catherine Cruz

"We're talking about submarines here, but I'm really talking about enclosed space fires, right? So they're very similar," Hatch said. "There's pipes that run through there's electrical panels, and it's enclosed spaces, so extremely like a submarine."

Some of those training already have firefighting backgrounds, and for others this is their first time doing some of these activities.

DVIDS
Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training and response preparation.

Air Force Airman First Class Joshua Benigno volunteered for the mission. He’s from Salt Lake and has been training for the last couple of weeks.

He admitted that he was a little scared the first time he went into the training area with the fire, but that he is becoming less scared as the training progresses.

"We go through four to five scenarios a day, and they progressively get harder and harder because the military works in a crawl, walk, run approach," he said.

During the advanced firefighting training, he described the experiences.

"The fire was pretty big, because they'd come from different portions of the trainer," Benigno said.

"Sometimes there would be this thing called a rollover, where the gases at the top at the ceiling would ignite spontaneously, and a wall of fire would roll over over your head and was incredibly hot," he said.

Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is Hawaiʻi Public Radio's government reporter. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
Sabrina Bodon
