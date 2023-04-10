© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Gov. Green on his tax credit plan, cabinet appointments, the Legislature and more

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz,
HPR News Staff
Published April 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM HST
josh green kauhale.jpg
Office of Gov. Josh Green
/
Gov. Josh Green visits a kauhale community. (Jan. 9, 2023)

The Hawaiʻi legislative session winds up in the next four weeks and lawmakers are trying to get through confirmations for many of Gov. Josh Green’s cabinet appointees.

It has been a frustrating time for the governor as the Senate gave a thumbs down to three of his picks, including Chris Sadayasu to lead the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

"I respect the process, though I really don't like to see anyone feel pain or anguish. And that's what some of our people felt over not being confirmed. But ultimately, I would say out of the 35 or so people that go through the process, I think all but three will be confirmed without difficulty," Green said.

Green said he is finding places for those who were not confirmed — the other two being Ikaika Anderson and Scott Glenn.

Also at the Legislature, the Green Affordability Plan has been touted as the governor’s way to lower the cost of living for residents by restricting the state's income tax brackets, increasing tax credits for families beginning next year, and creating tax credits for teacher expenses. Green said he expects that to pass.

"All of our housing and homeless initiatives appear to be moving smoothly, too. So all things being equal, we will get most of the things we promised during the campaign going in this first four months, and I couldn't be happier," he said.

Green said the next tiny home community, or kauhale, for homeless people will be built next door to the Hawai‘i Department of Health on Punchbowl Street in Honolulu.

The governor said the “health kauhale” will focus on individuals that have been discharged from the hospital with nowhere to go. It will feature 10 tiny houses with security and a space for people to shower, use a bathroom, and access social workers.

"There has been a recent surge of homelessness in and around ʻIolani Palace, the State Capitol, Department of Health. And I want those people to be well and safe. And I also want the people around the Capitol to be safe. So this is very important. It is literally in my backyard. It is a stone's throw from the Washington Place property," he said. "I believe that it's in all of our interests, and in our backyard together to work on this."

Green said he’ll be sharing the kauhale model with leaders from across the country when he speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in May.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 10, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
HPR News Staff
