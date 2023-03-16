Green touts housing, tax proposals in first 100 days in office

Gov. Josh Green celebrated 100 days in office this week. Per campaign promises, Green has pushed efforts to build more affordable housing.

For example, his administration initiated the building of the first neighbor island kauhale village on Hawaiʻi Island.

But many of Green’s goals are still being tweaked by the state Legislature.

One proposal, the Green Affordability Plan, would drastically alter the state’s tax code.

"Every person in our state under about $120,000 should see a full extra paycheck worth of money to go towards their cost of living," Green said in a video release. "Gas prices are high, food prices are high, rent is high."

"Until we can build enough housing, rents are gonna stay pretty high, so that's why we're doubling down on this issue. We have to make things more affordable. The legislature has taken up our $350 million tax package, and I think it's gonna go a long way to make it easier to live in Hawaiʻi," Green said.

House Bill 1049 also establishes a tax credit for teacher expenses, and expands the child care tax credit.

Green took office as the state's ninth governor in December, following his tenure as lieutenant governor and time in the state Legislature.