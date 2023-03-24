Senate rejects Gov. Green’s cabinet nominations for DBEDT, Office of Planning

The Hawaiʻi State Senate has rejected the nominations for two of Gov. Josh Green’s cabinet-level appointees.

Lawmakers did not confirm Scott Glenn in a split vote on the Senate floor.

Glenn needed a majority of 13 votes in order to confirm his position as the head of the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development.

He received 12 votes in support and 12 in opposition. Sen. Joy San Buenaventura of Hawaiʻi Island was excused from the vote.

Hawaiʻi State Senate / Scott Glenn attends his Senate committee confirmation hearing to lead the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development. (March 8, 2023)

Senators in opposition cited concerns over the closure of the state's last coal plant, as well as allegations of low morale under Glenn's leadership at the office.

"I've heard some very serious concerns from OPSD employees. They feel unsupported in their work," said Sen. Sharon Moriwaki of Oʻahu, who chairs the Committee on Labor and Technology.

Moriwaki said she had been told that some OPSD staff members would leave their jobs if Glenn was confirmed, and therefore she couldn't support his nomination.

Glenn's confirmation did pass through the Senate Water and Land Committee earlier this month. But opposing senators on the floor Friday said that Glenn may have misrepresented himself during that hearing.

Honolulu Civil Beat reported earlier this week that Sens. Donovan Dela Cruz and Michelle Kidani were pressuring fellow lawmakers to oppose Glenn's nomination.

Sen. Lorraine Inouye of Hawaiʻi Island, whose Water and Land Committee recommended Glenn 4-1, told Civil Beat reporters that her committee members were being told to flip their votes.

Kouchi dismissed those allegations on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

"I have talked to all of the members in the caucus," Kouchi said. "And there isn't a member who has come forward to tell me that they felt coerced in any way by Sen. Dela Cruz or Sen. Kidani on how to cast the vote."

Sens. Stanley Chang of Oʻahu and Angus McKelvey of Maui supported Glenn during his committee hearing, but voted against his nomination on the Senate floor.

Senators also voted against Chris Sadayasu, the Gov.'s pick to lead the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Sadayasu elected to pursue the nomination despite a 4-1 vote against him in a previous hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism.

During the fairly personal hearing, senators questioned Sadayasu's leadership of Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority contracts, specifically a move earlier this year, when Sadayasu took it into his hands to issue a request for proposals for marketing the North America market, without HTA consultation.

Senators also questioned Sadayasu's commitment to the job. In one instance, Sen. Kurt Fevella of Oʻahu spoke critically of Sadayasu leaving an HTA board meeting early in December for his father-in-law's funeral.

Krista Rados / HPR The Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism rejected Chris Sadayasu to lead DBEDT on March 16, 2023.

Later in the hearing, committee Chair Sen. Lynn DeCoite of Maui said she was "concerned" with his spotty attendance, recounting another meeting in which the acting director left early to see the musical "Hamilton."

"Yikes, you should have, in my opinion, planned better," DeCoite said.

DeCoite reiterated those concerns among others on the Senate floor Friday.

"All of us have an obligation to our constituents to confirm department heads that will operate our departments effectively and efficiently," DeCoite said. "I don't feel Mr. Sadayasu has the capacity to do what is being asked of him."

Senators did confirm two nominees on Friday. Kali Watson is the new chairperson of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands after Green's first pick, Ikaika Anderson, was rejected by the committee. Keith Regan will also serve as the comptroller for the Department of Accounting and General Services.