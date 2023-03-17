© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
DHHL nominee Kali Watson wins approval of Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published March 17, 2023 at 7:51 AM HST
Affordable Housing developer and former DHHL director Kali Watson sat front row at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee on March 16, 2023.
Krista Rados / HPR
The Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee met in Room 016 of the state's capitol to undergo DHHL nominee Kali Watson's confirmation hearing on March 16, 2023. Left to right: Sen. Les Ihara, Sen. Kurt Fevella, Sen. Maile Shimabukuro, Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, Sen. Herbert "Tim" Richards.
Krista Rados / HPR
In the full capitol hearing room, the Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee heard many testifiers both in person and virtually. One testifier, Patty Kahanamoku Teruya, sits before the committee to give her support for DHHL nominee Kali Watson on March 17, 2023.
Krista Rados / HPR

A key Senate committee has advanced Gov. Josh Green’s nominee to head the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

Affordable housing developer Kali Watson won the approval of the Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee, and now awaits a vote by the full Senate.

Watson has several innovative approaches to tackle the more than 28,000 native Hawaiians on the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ waitlist.

They include everything from mandating developers to meet the financial needs of beneficiaries to creating a permitting division to streamline projects. But the lowest hanging fruit said Watson are homestead lots that have never been built on.

Lynn DeCoite.jpg
Local News
Over $1B was appropriated for Native Hawaiians last year. Now it needs to be used
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

"Why aren’t they awarded? I mean that’s a slam dunk. Award em out. It goes back to the lack of sufficient staff as well as the process. And that I gotta change," Watson said during his confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Watson, who spent three years as DHHL director, said affordability is one of the main reasons people remain on the waitlist. To get lower income families onto the land, he’s proposing a "rent-with-option-to-purchase" approach that includes receiving a homestead lease upfront.

"They don’t have to wait 15 years to have a homestead interest which they can pass on their successors. By doing it that way we’ll help those on the bottom of the list that have typically been bypassed," Watson said.

Watson received overwhelming support from Hawaiian homes beneficiaries, the building industry, and other state agency heads at Thursday’s hearing. But his potential return to DHHL after two decades in the affordable housing industry did raise questions of conflicts of interest.

Department-of-Hawaii-Home-Lands-.jpg
Local News
Questions linger ahead of DHHL nominee Kali Watson's confirmation hearing
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

"If there’s any slight indication or connection that might create that conflict, I would definitely recuse myself, as well make a full disclosure of any and everything that might be possibly perceived as a conflict, even though it may not be," he said.

Watson said he’s already met with financial institutions to discuss different funding approaches and ali’i trust representatives to discuss potential land acquisitions.

Watson’s nomination now awaits a vote by the full Senate.

Local News Department of Hawaiian Home LandsDHHLState LegislatureNative Hawaiian
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
